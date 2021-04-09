By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms Connector bridge, which was recently restriped by the South Carolina Department of Transportation, should be returned to its original condition, according to the IOP City Council.

Following a discussion at the Council’s March 23 meeting, Mayor Jimmy Carroll sent a letter to Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall that said: “The city urges the Department to revert the lane design and striping to its previous, safe condition before we are mourning the death of a citizen of this state or a visitor to our city.”

SCDOT recently restriped the bridge without input from the city, adding delineated bike and pedestrian paths on both sides and drastically reducing the size of the center lane, which had been used for emergency vehicles to enter and leave the island.

The March 26 letter pointed out that state law requires the Department of Transportation to obtain the consent of local officials for such changes “unless the work is on a bridge which DOT has declared is either functionally obsolete or structurally deficient. No such declaration has been made, and no approval was granted by the city.”

“The only thing they got right was painting green markers on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Randy Bell, chair of the Council’s Public Safety Committee, at the March 23 meeting. “There’s nothing right about what was done. Anyone who lives here or comes here often should recognize the danger that’s posed on the Connector. It’s a disaster waiting to happen.”

Council Member Rusty Streetman said he seldom sees bikers or pedestrians on the bridge and pointed out that the new configuration is confusing. Council Member Susan Smith said she credits DOT for trying to make the bridge safer for bicyclists and pedestrians but added that “in some ways, it’s a less safe situation.”

“We may need to revisit this as soon as possible,” Smith said.

“It’s not a matter of if somebody is going to get hurt or worse but when,” Carroll commented.

City Administrator Desiree Fragoso told the Council that a rumor that an ambulance racing to a traffic accident on Isle of Palms was stuck in traffic because of the restriping of the bridge was just that: a rumor.

“The data doesn’t show there was a delay in an ambulance getting on and off the island,” she said.

After Carroll presented a motion to write the letter to Hall, Bell suggested an amendment that “all work be paused on restriping until such time as we complete discussions and have ample data and comply with South Carolina law regarding restriping and community involvement.”

With support only from Bell and Streetman, the amendment failed, but Carroll’s original motion passed unanimously.

The letter pointed out that “The newly created center median is very narrow and lane deviation is now a material risk to oncoming traffic.The undersized media lane no longer permits safe passage of emergency vehicles. The only way an emergency vehicle may now proceed is to rely on cars to pull to the right and clear the travel lane. Unfortunately, performing this traditional maneuver now demands that cars pass through both the bike lane and the pedestrian lane. This path of movement will predictably encounter both bicyclists and pedestrians, placing them at great risk of bodily harm and will certainly delay the passage of any emergency vehicle when every lost second could mean the difference between life and death.”

The letter asks that once the bridge is restored to its original lane configuration, if the Department of Transportation wants to consider changes, it should “engage the communities serviced by the Connector in public forums, develop data supportive of any change, publish the data and secure the statutorily required permission of the city.”