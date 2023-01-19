Isle Of Palms Connector Alternative Configurations Survey

By City Of Isle Of Palms for Island Eye News

The City of Isle of Palms and the South Carolina Department of Transportation have been working collaboratively on a comprehensive analysis of the existing configuration of the IOP Connector and the development of alternative configurations to address mobility, safety and congestion on the bridge.

SCDOT is seeking public input on five (5) new alternative configurations for the IOP Connector.

City of Isle of Palms strongly encourages island residents to complete this important survey. Citizens will be able to identify their main issues of concern and their preferred lane configuration for the IOP Connector.

Click on the link below for the survey:

IOP Connector Bridge Survey