Isle Of Palms Close To Hiring Permanent Fire Chief

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

It’s been more than a year since the Isle of Palms has had a full-time, permanent fire chief, but it appears that the situation is close to being remedied. At the IOP Council’s Jan. 25 meeting, Personnel Committee Chair John Bogosian reported that 53 people applied for the job and that the consultant hired by the city to help find a new chief has narrowed the field to 15 candidates plus two alternates. Following interviews, that number will be reduced to five. Bogosian said that by the end of February, two will remain, after written and skill exercises and evaluations by a group of former fire chiefs. The department has been without a permanent leader since the end of 2020, when longtime Chief Ann Graham retired. In March, after two candidates apparently turned down the job, IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett was appointed to oversee both the Fire and Police departments, a job he held until September, when Ken Briscoe was lured out of retirement. Briscoe is the former fire chief in Lenoir, North Carolina. Bogosian also reported that his committee discussed creating a code of conduct for Council members and that has asked city staff to “develop a code structured around the oath of office that we all took, as well as a process to hold each other accountable.” In other action, the Council voted to delay action on a request by the owners of the soon-tobe-opened restaurant at the IOP Marina to permit them to have food trucks and serve food and drink at the site of the eatery on Feb. 25, 26 and 27 and March 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Marker 116 “is experiencing increasing delays in the anticipated opening date of the Marina restaurant due to severe supply chain issues affecting our kitchen and bathroom materials,” according to Managing Partner Chrissy Lorenz. “We would like to request-sponsored special event permits to serve food and drink, along with musical entertainment, at our location.” City Administrator Desiree Fragoso pointed out that IOP does not permit food trucks on the island but that “there is an exception for city-sponsored events that the City Council can take into consideration.” She added that Marker 116 might not bring in a food truck and instead would simply cook hamburgers and hot dogs outside until the kitchen is complete. “I don’t think they have a plan as of right now,” Fragoso said. “I think they are trying to know what their options are.” Council also elected Rusty Streetman to serve as mayor pro tem. Kevin Popson nominated Jimmy Ward, but that measure failed by a 6-2 vote, with only Popson and Ward voting in the affirmative. Bogosian nominated Streetman and he was elected unanimously. In addition, Council members passed on second reading an ordinance that includes restrictions on vicious or dangerous dogs.

Council also approved two resolutions: authorizing a request to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to reduce the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph on all secondary roads; and opposing House Bill H4547, which would not permit local governments to regulate short term rentals. The speed limit on roads currently marked as under 25 mph would not change, and the 30 mph limit on Palm Boulevard would remain the same.