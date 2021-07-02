Isle Of Palms Cleanup Crew Digs Back Into Beach Litter Problem With Weekly Sweeps

By Susan Hill Smith for The Island Eye News

The Isle Of Palms Cleanup Crew has already has collected 4,500 pieces of trash this summer.



Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew has revived the group’s weekly litter sweeps for summer 2021, and with the first three sweeps of the season, volunteers have collected more than 4,500 litter items from the beach. Everyone is welcome to join Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew, which started the 2021 schedule on Memorial Day weekend and will continue to hold sweeps from 6-7 p.m. Mondays, through the Labor Day holiday. Checkin continues to be on the beach side of the public beach walkover in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard – by the city showers & facilities at Front Beach. Sweeps are designed to be flexible, easy, and social. Volunteers are only asked to pitch in for 30 minutes, but welcome to do more. Afterward the crew will gather at either Ben & Jerry’s or The Windjammer, depending on the week, and enjoy a 25% discount as well as each other’s company. Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew has reusable bags, buckets, and gloves to share.

Volunteers will learn to record their trash stats with help from the South Carolina Aquarium’s conservation team. Because the activity is held outside, with a hope that as many as possible are vaccinated, masks are not required. Those who want to get involved but can’t make it are encouraged to clean up another time and log the data with the South Carolina Aquarium’s Litter-free Digital Journal app. Launched in 2018, Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew has documented collecting more than 50,000 pieces of litter with the help of hundreds of volunteers.

Keep up with the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew on Facebook, share the opportunity with friends, rely on reusables, and help keep the coast clean.

Tips to help protect our beaches and oceans

• Reduce: Eliminate or cut back on packaging you bring to the beach and other marine outings – especially plastic and polystyrene (Styrofoam), which pose the biggest environmental threats.

• Reuse: Rely on re-usables when you need bottles, cups, coolers, bags, etc.

• Pack In – Pack Out: Some beaches, like Isle of Palms, provide trash and recycling bins, but they can fill up quickly on busy days. If you want to avoid the possibility that your trash will get into the ecosystem, it’s best to take it back with you.

• Watch Your Stuff: Items like toys, towels, and shoes can also become trash if accidentally left behind or washed out with the tide.

• Pitch in: Pick up trash each time you visit. Take at least “Three for the Sea”.