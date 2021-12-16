Isle Of Palms City Staff To Get Raise In The New Year

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The New Year should bring a little more cheer to employees of the Isle of Palms. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2022, almost all of them will see higher paychecks. Following a Wage and Compensation Analysis compiled by Evergreen Solutions of Tallahassee, Florida, the IOP City Council approved salary increases of 7% to 7.5% for public safety employees – those who work in the Police and Fire departments – and raises of 5% to 5.5 % overall. The additional compensation was necessary to help keep the city’s turnover rate in check, according to Council Member Phillip Pounds, who will be installed as mayor of IOP on Jan. 4. “We were under market in Police and Fire. Across the board, we were under market for just about every job,” Pounds said. “Obviously, we’re having some challenges in the Public Safety world. It was definitely time to see where we stood in the market.” Starting in January, Public Safety employees will receive an automatic raise every year, based on tenure and performance. Pounds pointed out that it has been difficult to find Public Service employees to work in IOP, noting that at one time, there were eight open positions in the Police Department. He said the turnover problem is usually a result of officers leaving the law enforcement profession rather than moving to another city or county. “Police Departments across the country are having the same problem,” he commented. Pounds said the city’s recruiting efforts are mostly local, through social media and word of mouth because “our budget for relocation is not big.” The pay increase doesn’t mean property taxes are about to rise on the Isle of Palms. Pounds said a provision included in the fiscal year 2022 budget, along with savings from current vacancies, will pay for the raises through the end of June. In future fiscal years, the salary increases will cost the city between $250,000 and $300,000. Pounds pointed out that around $100,000 will be saved because there will be some open positions throughout the year. In addition, accommodations tax money can be transferred to the city’s general fund. To put together its report, Evergreen Solutions interviewed all of IOP’s 91 full time employees and collected information from 22 other public-sector entities, ranging from Sullivan’s Island, Mount Pleasant, Charleston and North Charleston to Sarasota, Florida, and Asbury Park, New Jersey.

More than half of IOP’s employees are in Public Safety – 33 in the Fire Department and 22 in the Police Department.