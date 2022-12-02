Isle Of Palms City Council To Consider Short-Term Rental Moratorium

By City Of Isle Of Palms for Island Eye News

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, City Council will consider first reading of an ordinance to impose a temporary moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental licenses within the city. To be ratified, ordinances must be approved by two readings, at least one week apart.

If approved by City Council as drafted, the moratorium would apply only to new short term rental licenses for residences taxed at a 6% property tax rate.

The following would be exempted from the moratorium:

Residences taxed a 4% property tax rate.

Renewals of short-term rental licenses for properties legally licensed as of the date of ratification of the ordinance.

New licenses resulting from the transfer of ownership of properties legally licensed as of the date of ratification of the ordinance.

New licenses for a short-term rental for which an application has been filed with the city prior to ratification of the ordinance.

A residential unit for which a building permit for new construction has been issued prior to ratification of the ordinance.

Read the proposed Ordinance 2022-14 for First Reading here.

View meeting agendas here.