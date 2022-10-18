Isle Of Palms City Council Public Hearing

By City Of Isle Of Palms for Island Eye News

City Council will hold a Public Hearing at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 18 on proposed zoning changes related to the Wild Dunes golf courses and Planned Development District. Council will also hold a Special Meeting at 6:00 p.m. to consider appointing a Councilmember led taskforce to serve as liaison related to the Wild Dunes rezoning.

The agenda may be found here: https://www.iop.net/agendas-minutes?fbclid=IwAR0sUhEtt6isrpumFFMx2E6OAgcG44DmPdTqE_dTzBpgOmAr-Naj17x538k