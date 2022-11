By City Of Isle Of Palms for Island Eye News

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Agendas and Minutes

Meeting Livestream

Public Comment:

All citizens who wish to speak during the meeting must email their first and last name, address and topic to City Clerk, Nicole DeNeane at nicoled@iop.net no later than 3:00 p.m. the day before the meeting. All verbal comments will have a time limit of three (3) minutes.

Citizens may also provide written public comment.