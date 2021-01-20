Isle Of Palms City Council Meeting: January 5, 2021

By Brian Sherman, The Island Eye News Editor

The Isle of Palms City Council has announced appointments to its standing committees and also to several boards and commissions.

The announcements were made at a Jan. 5 meeting, where the Council also voted unanimously to extend the city’s emergency ordinance for an additional 60 days.

Standing committee assignments for this year will be: Public Safety – Jimmy Ward, Phillip Pounds and Randy Bell; Public Works – Rusty Streetman, Susan Hill Smith and Jimmy Ward; Recreation – Susan Hill Smith, Ryan Buckhannon and Phillip Pounds; Personnel – John Moye, Ryan Buckhannon and Randy Bell; and Real Property – Kevin Popson, Rusty Streetman and John Moye. In addition, Ward will serve on the CARTA board of directors; Moye was appointed to the Charleston Visitors Bureau; and Pounds was appointed to the Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester Council of Governments.

David Cohen, Steven Corney and Sandy Stone will serve on the IOP Planning Commission until the end of 2022; Ray Burns, Julise Spell and Douglas Truslow were appointed to the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee until the end of 2023; and Brian Abel was appointed to a three-year term on the Board of Zoning appeals. Jim Hinchey will serve as the city attorney.

Emergency ordinance 202101 extends a measure passed by the Council in November 2020. Under the terms of the ordinance, which includes no parking restrictions, face coverings are mandatory indoors, the Council may hold virtual meetings and businesses are required to comply with COVID-related executive orders issued by Gov. Henry McMaster.

In related business, Buckhannon asked if there were plans for the Council to begin meeting in person rather than on YouTube. Mayor Jimmy Carroll pointed out that in-person meetings are a possibility “if we get to the point where we feel it’s safe.” City Manager Desiree Fragoso added that to adhere to current social distancing guidelines, an in-person meeting would be limited to an audience of only six people.