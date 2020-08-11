Isle Of Palms City Council Discusses Parking Issues

By Brian Sherman, The Island Eye News Editor

The Isle of Palms City Council’s decision to severely limit the number of parking spaces on the island in an effort to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic has served as the impetus for an unusually large number of comments from the public at a recent meeting, a Facebook group that now has more than 7,000 members, legislation presented by two state representatives and a lawsuit. In the end, however, the emergency ordinance that prohibits parking on Palm Boulevard and elsewhere apparently will remain in effect at least until it expires after 30 days on Aug. 16.

The Council voted by a 7-1 margin July 15 to approve Emergency Ordinance 2020-11, which originally permitted only recreational activities and prohibited chairs, umbrellas and coolers on the beach and ended up making it illegal to park on Palm Boulevard, Third through Ninth avenues and Hartnett between 27th and 29th – except for island residents with the proper decal, contractors, members of the Turtle Team and those using the Recreation Department facilities. Council Member Ryan Buckhannon voted against the measure, and Council Member Kevin Popson was absent.

A lawsuit filed in the Court of Common Pleas by a group of approximately 300 non-IOP residents apparently went nowhere. On Aug. 7, Judge Ryan Griffin ruled against the group, which claimed that the city of Isle of Palms does not have the authority to treat residents and non-residents differently under the South Carolina Constitution. The lawsuit also claimed that prohibiting parking on Palm Boulevard was not on the Council’s agenda and therefore could not be discussed at the meeting. The lawsuit also pointed out that “the state provides the city of Isle of Palms additional tax money specifically earmarked to assist the municipality in acquiring, expanding and protecting beach access for the public.”

The Facebook group, Charleston Area Public Beach Access and Parking Group, now has more than 7,000 members and is currently circulating a petition asking the Charleston County Council to “cease payment of any and all funds to Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms for any purpose unless and until these mayors and Councils enter into an agreement to cease taking actions to restrict public access to these islands and to the beaches.”

Prior to its July 28 meeting, the IOP Council received 139 comments concerning the parking situation, and many of them were read out loud as the virtual meeting got underway. Some of the comments supported the Council’s action, but most that came from non-island residents opposed the parking ban.

For example:

• “As much as your position is difficult, it is better to exert less power on the people of IOP and even the entire state and make little changes than what is going on now.”

• “This is ridiculous. You want to cut off public access for a public beach. We travel to the beach three times a week during the summer and cannot get on the beach lately because you have pumped all of the people together in one spot instead of allowing people to space out like it was by allowing parking access.”

• “Living on IOP means accepting that you share the public beaches with the public.”

• “The IOP beaches are maintained with taxpayer dollars and should be accessible by all and not by having to pay parking.”

• “Members of this Council own and operate real estate businesses on the Isle of Palms. These members are attempting to manipulate beach access laws such that they directly benefit their business interests.”

• “… My son will be deploying to the Middle East with the 75th Regiment and has one week to spend with us. Thanks for choosing to take away this precious time because of the hidden agendas to selfishly make a private island for yourselves.”

• “Respectfully, I have to say that this Council is adding to the hatred and division that is happening in this country. At a time when we should be supporting one another, we are pulling each other down, pitting neighbor against neighbor.”

Some of the comments supported the action taken by the Council.

For instance:

• “… it has been so nice not having cars parked all over Palm, to feel like you can safely cross the street.”

• “I think the parking regulations worked this weekend. Those that wanted to go to the beach found a way. … As an aside, the boulevard is clean of trash from those that were not able to park, so there is a benefit besides having plenty of room for first responders.”

• “I am in hopes that by now you have received overwhelming support for your action to limit parking on the island, thus controlling the crowds. This action helps protect us (full-time residents), Public Safety personnel and visitors alike.”

Meanwhile, two Upstate Republicans, Stewart Jones of Laurens and Jonathon Hill of Townville, have presented legislation that would prohibit local governments from ordering the closure of public beaches and public beach access points.

Following Judge Griffin’s Aug. 7 decision, the city of Isle of Palms released the following statement: “The City of Isle of Palm’s primary objective is to protect the health and safety of all who live and choose to visit the beach during these unprecedented times. We are pleased with the decision today and continue to work toward this objective. With that said, Council is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Aug. 13, to review the city’s emergency ordinance.”