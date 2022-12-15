Isle Of Palms City Council Approves Plans For Marina Store Renovation

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The company that will soon own the lease on the Marina Store plans to spend around $400,000 to renovate the building, work that is expected to be completed before the start of the 2023 boating season.

Mike Shuler, manager and principal investor of 32 North, told members of the Isle of Palms City Council at their Dec. 6 meeting that the building would receive a “long overdue facelift.” He said Archer Commercial Construction would begin work shortly after the lease was officially transferred from Brian Berrigan of Marina Outpost, LLC. That should happen “soon,” Shuler said, adding that the renovation project should be finished in February 2023. “We are acutely aware that the spring boating season is not far off,” Shuler said. The Council unanimously approved his plans, which include tearing up most of the existing flooring and repairing, replacing, installing or upgrading the floors; walls; door frames; counters, kitchen equipment; heating and air conditioning system; water heater; locks and hardware; security system; and plumbing. The project will include painting the exterior of the building to match the nearby Islander 71 restaurant. Shuler said he would also expend additional funds to improve the part of the Marina parking lot that will remain under his control. He didn’t estimate how much that would cost, but he pointed out that he was “not anticipating that it’s going to be cheap.” “Things are coming together. It’s exciting. Things are going to start moving and get done before the season starts,” he said. Shuler noted that he is planning to maintain the majority of the Marina employees and continue to pay some of them while the store is closed. “Several people are retiring voluntarily and several probably are undecided,” he said. He added that he anticipates keeping all the employees of the Salt Works Dockside Deli and will pay them while the project is being completed. The snack bar will reopen inside the Marina Store once the work is done. “The vision, intent and overarching goal in undertaking the proposed scope of work is to give the Isle of Palms Marina Store much needed updates and upgrades while striving to maintain the unique character and ‘soul’ of the Marina,” Shuler and Berrigan said in a letter to the Council. “It is our sincere hope that the finished product will feel exciting and new, without losing any of its nostalgic island charm.” In other action Dec. 6, the Council unanimously approved a motion to appoint members to various entities: Jimmy Ward to the CARTA board of directors; Rusty Streetman to the Charleston Visitors Bureau board of directors; Jan Anderson to the Charleston, Berkeley Dorchester Council of Governments; and John Bogosian to the Environmental Advisory Committee. Mac McQuillin of Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd was appointed city attorney; David Cohen, Steven Corney and Sandy Stone were given two-year terms on the Planning Commission; Chrissy Lorenz, Chas Akers, Barb Bergwerf and Gloria Clarke were named to three-year terms on the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee; and Ted McKnight and Elizabeth Campsen were appointed to three-year terms on the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Assignments to the Council’s new standing committees for 2023 include: Administration – John Bogosian, Scott Pierce and Rusty Streetman; Public Safety – Jan Anderson, Blair Hahn and Jimmy Ward; and Public Services and Facilities – Katie Miars, Kevin Popson and Streetman.