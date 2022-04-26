Isle Of Palms Chamber To Open For Business, Accept Membership April 26

By Katrina Limbach for Island Eye News

What: New Member Meeting with the Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce

When: Tuesday, April 26 at noon

Where: Sea Cabins Conference Room, Unit 120, at 1300 Ocean Blvd

Parking: Please park at the public parking lots or metered parking

Contact: isleofpalmschamber@gmail.com



My name is Katrina Limbach, and I’m the founding President of the newly formed Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce. We are a hybrid Chamber of Commerce and Destination Marketing Organization that advocates to advance commerce by serving residents and guests.

As an island resident and business owner, I know firsthand that balance is the key to a happy and successful quality of life. Isle of Palms is such a unique place with a diverse community of stakeholders: residents, visitors, and businesses. Without each other, we would not be the vibrant island that we are. Connection and productive communication between these communities is essential, and we hope, as a chamber, to be the conduit that makes such communication possible. What began as a simple email to gather local business owners has very quickly turned into an official 501(c)6 and a board of directors. Since our first roundtable meeting on Dec. 7, 2021, our board has volunteered hundreds of hours to develop a member-driven organization that best serves our island community. The board was nominated by the round-table attendees and consists of Ryan Buckhannon (Vice-president), Sandy Stone (Treasurer), Scottie Frier (Secretary), and myself, Katrina Limbach (President). We are excited to announce that we will be officially “opening for business” and accepting membership in person at our meeting on April 26 at noon at 1300 Ocean Blvd. Annual memberships will start at $250. We are still working out the final touches and will announce more detailed information at the respective meeting and afterward on our social media platforms.

We welcome anyone interested to join this exciting new initiative and help shape its future.