Isle of Palms Candidate Forum

Come meet your candidates for Isle of Palms Mayor, City Council, and Waterworks Commission. Who will best represent you?

This candidate forum is an opportunity for Isle of Palms voters to get to hear from their local candidates. Candidates will have a chance to answer questions from the event sponsors and make their case for why they should get your vote.

This forum is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area and the Island Eye News.

A reminder will be sent on the day of the forum.