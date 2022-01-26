Isle Of Palms Businesses To Form First Chamber Of Commerce

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The small but vibrant Isle of Palms business community is about to speak with a unified voice. The seeds for the newly-formed, volunteerled organization that will soon become IOP’s first chamber of commerce were planted at a meeting at The Windjammer in mid-December. Since then, the group has elected officers and hatched plans to begin recruiting members. Establishing a Chamber of Commerce for the island “has been a long time coming,” according to President Katrina Limbach.

“We have a great business community. That we don’t have any type of business association is mindboggling,” said Limbach. “Our economy is unique. It’s mostly hospitality driven. It’s different from the Mount Pleasant Chamber and the Metro Chamber. The population here quadruples

during three months of the year.” Other officers include Vice President Ryan Buckhannon, Treasurer Sandy Stone and Secretary Scottie Frier. Limbach said the IOP Chamber will be an organization consisting of business leaders intent on connecting with and supporting one another. She said the group will be concerned with attracting customers to IOP businesses but added that “it will be less about marketing and more about controlling the message.” Though Limbach said the COVID-19 pandemic was not the main driver behind the formation of the Chamber, it apparently was somewhat of a catalyst. “The messaging was misconstrued during the pandemic and very upsetting to the business community,” she said. “There should have been a message as to why things were done. But I don’t think anyone was happy with what anyone did.” In addition to interacting with one another, Limbach said Chamber members would connect with the IOP city government, including elected officials and administrators, “in a fruitful way.” “The connection with the city has never really been there,” she said. “We want to have a productive conversation with the city.”

Limbach said the group would charge an as yet undetermined amount for annual dues and would also host events to help raise funds for local charitable organizations. The Chamber membership will meet each month, probably during lunch and possibly on the second Tuesday of the month, she said. In the beginning, the Chamber will be run by volunteers, though Limbach said she’s not opposed to eventually hiring a bookkeeper or an administrative assistant. “I’m not charging for my time and nobody else is either,” she pointed out. At its third organizational meeting in January, the fledgling IOP Chamber received guidance, support and expertise from two related groups. In attendance were Helen Hill and Perrin Lawson, CEO and vice president of business development, respectively, for the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, as well as John Carroll, a longtime member and former president of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce.

Limbach said the IOP Chamber’s founding members would soon begin recruiting new members, hoping to bring 40% to 50% of the businesses on the island into the fold during the coming year.

“We have a lot of good, intelligent people on board,” she commented. “We hope we can team up together to support an awesome community.”