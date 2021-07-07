By IOP Recreation Department for The Island Eye News

The 2021 Isle of Palms Beach Run will take place Saturday, July 31 on Front Beach, behind The Windjammer on the Isle of Palms. Competitors can enter in the following divisions; 5K Run/ Walk or 10K Run. The race begins at 8 a.m. Youth Fun Runs start at 8:30 a.m.

Registration fee is $30-35 for the 5K Run/Walk or 10K Run and $10 – $15 for the Youth Fun Runs. Registration will also be open at 7 a.m. the day of the race. Registered race participants will receive a free moisture wicking t-shirt. Sponsors involved in the race are Windjammer, Acme, Papi’s Taqueria, The Foot Store, Play It Again Sports, Ben and Jerry’s, Spine Pain Center, Harris Teeter, East Cooper Medical Center, COSTCO and Queen City Timing.

Register at www.raceroster.com or at the Isle of Palms Recreation Department, #24 28th Avenue or call 843-886- 8294.