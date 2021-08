Isle Of Palms Beach Run Results

By: Maddie Heid for The Island Eye News

On July 31, children, teens, adults and people of all ages came together at The Windjammer to partake in the 23rd annual Isle of Palms Beach Run. The event is not a fundraiser, instead a fun program put on by the City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department since 1998. Over 300 participants took their mark this year at 8 a.m. to run, walk and enjoy the annual event. Runners could choose from running or walking 5K, a 10K. The day even included a Youth Fun Run for kids up to 14 years of age.

5K RESULTS

Female Overall – Edith Manfred (15) -20:15

Male Overall – Reid Vonrosenberg (17) -19:03

Female 1-12 – Julia Goldman (12) 25:25

Male 1-12 – Reuben Manfred (11) 23:55

Female 13-17 – Abigail Donaldson (16) 23:45

Male 13-17 – Nathan Donaldson (15) 21:08

Female 18-24 – Mackenna Angert (24) 26:07

Male 18-24 – Chandler Johnson (22)-25:48

Female 25-29 – Jamie Fecio (26) 29:00

Male 25-29 – Bradley Franke (27) 24:26

Female 30-34 – Katie Belongia (34) 22:50

Male 30-34 – Patrick Bikas (33) 27:31

Female 35-39 – Kathryn Adel (35) 27:20

Male 35-39 – Matthew McClanahan (37) 21:48

Female 40-44 – Sara Carpenter (40) 31:17

Male 40-44 – Thomas Lantz (41) 19:12

Female 45-49 – Marlene White (49) 26:50

Male 45-49 – Tim Sveum (45) 22:18

Female 50-54 – Kelly Clarke (54) 39:34

Male 50-54 – John Hardy (50) 25:48

Female 55-59 – Kimberly Pring (59) 37:15

Male 55-59 – Brent Coon (55) 23:51

Female 60-64 – Debbie Jackson (62) 54:33

Male 60-64 – John Bogosiah (61) 31:05

Female 65-99 – Annie-Marie Katz (71) 42:42

Male 65-99 – Brian Moore (66) 29:12

10K RESULTS

Female Overall – Shannon Miller Bain (36) -38:49

Male Overall- Brandon Smiley (29) 39:18

Female 1-12 – No participants

Male 1-12 – No participants

Female 13-17 – Turner Guerard (15) 49:49

Male 13-17 – Tanner Smith (15) 1:10: 08

Female 18-24 – Lyla Dyer (21) 57:33

Male 18-24 – Sam Stalnaker (18) 1:11:22

Female 25-29 – Bethany Fuller (29) 1:12:59

Male 25-29 – Kevin Clark (26) 40:19

Female 30-34 – Stephen Clinch (33) 1:12:55

Male 30-34 – Marcus Williams (31) 50:05

Female 35-39 – Julie Hennigan (37) 56:43

Male 35-39 – Al Deveaux (39) 41:58

Female 40-44 – Christel Harvey (43) 1:18:25

Male 40-44 – Chris Celestino (41) 48:36

Female 45-49 – Kara Lazarus (47) 1:02:10

Male 45-49 – Thomas Guerard (45) 49:49

Female 50-54 – Lori Horvath (51) 55:06

Male 50-54 – Virgil Dicenzo (54) 51:17

Female 55-59 – Sheryl Stalnaker (55) 1:14:00

Male 55-59 – Roger McGee (57) 49:30

Female 60-64 – Lynda Jackson (60) 1:21:37

Male 60-64 – Walter Bradley (63) 1:15:51

Female 65-99 – No participants

Male 65-99 – Jim Brouwer (69) 51:50