Isle Of Palms Beach Is Open

By Brian Sherman, Island Eye News Managing Editor

Isle of Palms residents returned to the beach April 21, but social distancing will remain in effect, groups will be limited to a maximum of three and most of them will only be able to use the sandy expanse to exercise.

At a special meeting April 20, the IOP Council voted 6-3 to reopen the beach, in anticipation of Gov. Henry McMaster’s plans to rescind the order that closed it March 30 in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Just moments after the Council meeting came to a close, the governor announced that as of April 21, local governments would be able to decide whether to tear down the signs keeping people from accessing the beaches at Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Edisto Beach and Folly Beach.

McMaster also said some retail businesses would be able to open their doors again. On April 17, he said public boat ramps and landings would again be available to South Carolina residents.

At its April 20 meeting, the IOP Council chose to take no action on the city’s ban on short-term rentals, which remained in effect through April 30. After hearing from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Regional Public Health Preparedness Director Raymond Barteet and Dr. Edward O’Bryan of the Medical University of South Carolina, the Council continued its policy of limiting access to the island between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The motion to reopen the beach, but only for activities such as running, walking, biking, surfing, dog walking “and other recreational activities consistent with social distancing,” was presented by John Moye and amended by Susan Hill Smith to permit people who are disabled or suffering from serious health conditions to be able to sit on the beach. Her original amendment included the elderly, but Council members apparently didn’t want to define the term “old.”

The motion was opposed by Ryan Buckhannon, who saw no reason to require people to keep moving on the beach. He said that wasn’t necessary before the governor closed the state’s beaches and he considered it to be “overreach for something that’s not a problem.” Moye disagreed.

“We’ll need this when others can come onto the island. We don’t want to have to change it in a few weeks. We’re going to have to do this to control crowds in the future,” he pointed out.

Mayor Jimmy Carroll and Council Member Jimmy Ward joined Buckhannon in voting no, while the measure was supported by Moye, Smith, Randy Bell, Kevin Popson, Phillip Pounds and Randy Streetman.

Barteet told Council members that according to the model favored by DHEC, the coronavirus reached its peak in South Carolina April 15. He said it might be possible to relax social distancing guidelines by June 1. Dr. O’Bryan, the executive director of MUSC Health Solutions, told the Council that the peak might be closer to the end of April but agreed that “there’s going to be a margin of error.” He cautioned that the local economy should be opened back up gradually.

On April 19, four Lowcountry towns – Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, Edisto Beach and Folly Beach – released a joint statement indicating that they “remain committed on maintaining safe regional practices.”

“There is no evidence from medical professionals that indicates that the threat of COVID-19 in our region has diminished,” the statement said, adding that all four coastal towns would continue to limit access to their beaches.