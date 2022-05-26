Isle Of Palms And Sullivan’s Island Star In Popular Netflix Series ‘Outer Banks’

By Grace Nichols for The Island Eye News

Here is signage for the show at Breach Inlet connecting

the islands.(Photo by Lynn Pierotti)

Netflix’s hit show “Outer Banks” started filming Season 3 in the Charleston area this February, and production will continue into August. The action-packed TV series, despite its name, has been filmed all over the Lowcountry since it debuted in April 2020. Shooting specifically on the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island is unique because of “how beautiful the locations are,” said casting director, Kimmie Stewart. She continued to credit the islands’ appeal to the distinct architecture style, lesser crowds, and wholesome island feel. “It’s a different look,” than shooting in downtown Charleston. Filming in the Lowcountry “has been fantastic,” Stewart noted.

Cast members and production team alike, including Hollywood stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes, are “huge fans of this area. Everyone is so accommodating and nice. The people are so genuine and sweet. We love meeting all the locals” What draws fans into the show is not only the adventure coming from a treasure hunt storyline, but its relatability. The story highlights classism issues through its depiction of the local working class called the “Pogues” and their rivals, the wealthy “Kooks” who spend their summer vacation in the Outer Banks. Stewart added, “People love the way that they are real on the show. It doesn’t seem like it’s all just for the camera. Everyone can really relate to the characters. I get emails from people wanting to be background actors in the show and they all say, ‘I want to be a Pogue’ or ‘I am the ultimate Pogue.’”

Production is still looking for background actors to be a part of this upcoming season.

Available background roles are mainly for those 18 and older, and the team would like to see more males and middle-aged people. Netflix does require that all actors be fully vaccinated against COVID- 19.

For more information, visit Kimmie Stewart’s Casting at facebook.com/StewartCasting/.