Isle Of Palms And Sullivan’s Island Oppose Proposed State Law On Short-term Rentals

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The governing bodies of both Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms have unanimously passed resolutions emphasizing their opposition to proposed state legislation that would prohibit a county or municipality from regulating short-term rentals. HB 4547, sponsored by republicans Rep. Lee Hewitt of Murrells Inlet, Rep. Melissa Lackey Oremus of Aiken and Rep. Lin Bennett of Charleston, was prefiled in November 2021 and referred to the House Judiciary Committee on Jan. 11, 2022.

The IOP Council passed its resolution at its Jan. 25 meeting, while the Sullivan’s Island Town Council followed suit on Feb. 15. If the law were to pass, it would have a much greater effect on Sullivan’s Island than on IOP, which has issued nearly 1,500 rental licenses, around half of them inside the gates of Wild Dunes. Sullivan’s Island outlawed any new short-term rentals in November 2000 and currently has only 40. “The idea that the General Assembly should be able to tell a municipality how to regulate what goes on in its own city limits is a terrible thing to contemplate,” said Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neil, who was chair of the town’s Planning Commission when the Council approved the ordinance in 2000. “Every town and city is different in terms of what kind of impact short-term rentals have on their community – whether they are a net benefit or a net cost. A community needs to be in charge of what they do about it.” Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds admitted that the proposed state law would have little effect on IOP, but he was still wary of interference from the state. “I think it’s akin to the S 40 bill that happened two years ago, which infringed on the rights of local municipalities to decide what’s best for their area,” he said. “We wanted to get in front of this one and state our position before it got too far down the road.” “Our lobbyist and state legislators don’t think it’s going to see the light of day, but we heard very similar comments about S 40,” Pounds added. Pounds pointed out that IOP currently has few restrictions on short-term rentals, but he added that the city’s Planning Commission is looking at “trends and analysis” and that the terms of HB 4547 might eventually affect future decisions. S 40, signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on May 24 of last year, gave the South Carolina Department of Transportation the authority to decide where visitors to beach communities can park on state roads and how much, if anything, they have to pay. The Sullivan’s Island resolution noted that “unregulated short term rentals can produce serious adverse impacts on surrounding residential neighborhoods and communities, such as increased noise, litter, garbage, trash, parking and traffic and further can increase public service demands including police, fire, code enforcement, emergency medical services, water and wastewater.” It also said that “the decisions about regulation of short-term rentals are most consequential for local communities and therefore best made by local governments rather than a central statewide government, and the range of options for local governments should range from complete lack of regulation to complete prohibition.” The Isle of Palms resolution pointed out that the city considers HB 4547 to be a violation of the Home Rule Act and that “maintenance of the character and integrity of residential neighborhoods is an essential local government purpose implemented through local zoning regulations.”

“Our ordinance made a huge difference in our quality of life,” O’Neil concluded. “And we made sure we were not taking anything away from people. Those who legally operated a short-term rental were allowed to continue doing so if they chose to.”