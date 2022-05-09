Isle Of Palms Aims To Replenish Recent Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee Vacancies

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms City Council is expected to consider applicants for seats on the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee at its May 24 meeting, possibly bringing back to life a group that was temporarily neutralized by four resignations in March and April. Council Member John Bogosian said the Personnel Committee, which he chairs, would study the 13 applications that had been submitted by the afternoon of April 29, interview the top candidates and make recommendations to the full Council at its regularly scheduled May meeting. Other members of the committee include Council Members Jan Anderson and Scott Pierce and Mayor Phillip Pounds.

The ATAX Committee, required under state law to advise the City Council concerning how it should distribute the state accommodations tax funds collected from the owners of short-term rental properties, currently includes Chairman Ray Burns, Doug Truslow and Glenda Nemes. Rusty Williamson stepped down from the committee in March, Sally Muhlig resigned during the group’s April 7 meeting and Malcolm Burgis and David Nelson turned in their resignations the following day.

Bogosian pointed out at the Council’s April 26 meeting that most members of the ATAX Committee must come from specific industries. He said two of the new members must be in the hospitality industry and one must represent a cultural organization. Like Truslow, the fourth appointee will be an atlarge member of the committee. Nemes and Burns represent the lodging sector. Bogosian said he had planned to narrow the field of applicants at the Personnel Committee’s May 3 meeting. “That was before I found out there were 13 candidates,” Bogosian said. “We’ll go through the applications, look at each of the open slots that are defined and decide which candidates would fit those openings.” Bogosian said the Personnel Committee would reduce the field to two three people per opening, then hold a special committee meeting to interview the candidates and submit a proposed slate to the full Council on May 24.

According to Bogososian, the most important criteria his committee will consider will be “those who would best represent the island, based on their experience.”