Isle Of Palms Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee Mass Exodus Leaves No Quorum

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee won’t be doing its job for a while.

During and after its April 7 meeting, the seven-member committee was reduced to three. Sally Muhlig quit before the meeting was over, while David Nelson and Malcolm Burgis resigned the following day. Rusty Williamson turned in his resignation last month. Mayor Phillip Pounds said the city is currently taking applications for spots on the committee. Pounds noted that the Personnel Committee, headed by Council Member John Bogosian, will consider applications for the positions and make recommendations to the full Council. “The committee is completely dysfunctional,” said Nelson, who has served on the ATAX Committee since 2003. “I wasn’t going to sit there and be a part of this committee. Basically, we wasted two-and-ahalf hours of staff time.” “Anybody can look at the tape and draw their own conclusions,” Nelson added. Muhlig, who was appointed to the committee in 2016, chose not to comment, as did Chair Ray Burns. Burgis, a member of the committee since 1999, did not respond to emails seeking his opinion. In addition to Burns, Glenda Nemes and Doug Truslow remain on the committee. “I don’t like it,” Pounds said. “I would like to see us all work together for the good of the island. But people have to make their own decisions based on what’s right for them.” Pounds pointed out that the resignations leave the ATAX Committee with some unfinished business and with no way to meet without a quorum of at least four members. The committee has not approved the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s budget for fiscal year 2023, and, at its April 7 meeting, the committee voted to table for 30 days a request for $10,000 in ATAX funds from the newly-formed Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce.

Under state law, the committee is supposed to advise the IOP City Council about how it should distribute the state accommodations tax funds collected from the owners of short-term rental properties.