Island Stakeholders Represent At South Carolina Beach Advocates Meeting

Pictured (from left) are Senator Chip Campsen, Isle of Palms Mayor Philip Pounds, Jeannie Pierce of BIPA, Linda Lovvorn Tucker of SCBA, IOP Planning Director Douglas Kerr, SC House of Representative Joe Bustos, Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neil, IOP City Administrator Desiree Fragoso, IOP councilmember Rusty Streetman, IOP Councilmember John Bogosian and Beverly Miller of BIPA. Alongside island stakeholders representing Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island at the annual South Carolina Beach Advocates 2022 meeting at the Kiawah Island Golf Club.