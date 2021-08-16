Island Ride Service Via Golf Cart

By Maddie Heid for The Island Eye News

Adam Steinhaur and Lorelei May solve the problem of finding a late night ride on Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms. (Photo by Adam Steinhaur)

For many residents and tourists of Isle of Palms, getting an Uber has always been a hassle.

After seeing people struggle to get off the island time and time again, Lorelei May and Adam Steinhauer came up with an easy yet fun solution: Cart-Me. Cart-Me is a driving service, but with a twist, it’s a golf cart! The team just launched their company a little under nine weeks ago but have been met with praise by business owners, locals, and the police. “For a while, officers had to drive people home, and that’s not their job, we wanted to take some weight off their shoulders,” Adam stated.

The company started with just two golf carts and has expanded to four six-person golf carts and over ten staff members, including Laura and Adam themselves. So how does it work? All one has to do is call, text, or even email the service, and a golf cart will be there shortly! The company also allows reservations to be made. The business is offered from Isle of Palms to the end of Sullivan’s Island. “We provide a fun time. It’s not just a ride home. You’re getting a tour of the island, fun music, and so much more. We pride ourselves on making it a memorable experience,” Lorelei added. Next time you find yourself trying to find a ride on Sullivan’s Island or Isle of Palms, try Cart-Me.

For more information, visit cart-me.life/ or call 843-817-0010.