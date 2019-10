By Laura Fogarty, Island Eye News Managing Editor

Born in Siler City North Carolina on Sept. 26, 1919, IOP resident Kathryn Marley Magruder celebrates 100 years of living young and offers some advice to the rest of us on how to do the same. Kathryn says, “Minimize stress. Live in moderation. Listen to what others say. Have at least one glass of chardonnay a day, and just do your best. The angels in heaven can’t do more than that!”

Happy Birthday, Ms. Kathryn, cheers to 100 more!