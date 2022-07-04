Is Path 58 For People, Golf Carts Or Both?

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Path 58 on Isle of Palms inside the Wild Dunes.

(Photo by Lynn Pierotti)

A Wild Dunes resident is concerned about pedestrians having to share a path to the beach with golf carts, and he’s equally troubled that the Wild Dunes Community Association apparently has no concrete plans to rectify what he said could easily develop into a dangerous situation.

According to Al Clouse, he started contacting the WDCA board and the owners of the Sweetgrass Inn in September 2020 about Path 58, which runs from the area near the hotel to the beach. In most cases, he said he received no response to his emails. “I will tell you, I have seen so many close calls, it’s not even funny,” Clouse said. “The cart drivers are egregious, they bully and they play chicken with people walking on the path. They honk at people on the path to get out of their way.”

Clouse said he has witnessed inebriated adults, as well as children, driving carts on the 6-foot-wide concrete path. WDCA Chief Operating Officer Dave Kynoski doesn’t agree that golf carts should be prohibited from using Path 58. “I don’t think the multi-use nature of the path has been a problem, and I don’t think it’s a problem now,” Kynoski said. “We have erected signage that golf carts must yield to pedestrians, and we might place at least one camera on the path to monitor activity there to make sure we don’t have a problem. And we’ve stepped up security on busy weekends. Other than that, we have no planned actions at this time.” Kynoski added that he has not received any reports of drinkers or children driving golf carts. A document dated May 5, 1977, (A document dated May 5, 1977, says this about the 50-foot-wide and 510-foot-long area now known as Path 58: The pedestrian). “The pedestrian access easements shown on this plat are dedicated to the use and benefit of the purchasers, their heirs, success and assigns of the lots as shown on this plat.” Kynoski doesn’t agree, however, with Clouse’s contention that the path was dedicated for use only by pedestrians. “The plat indicates that pedestrian usage is one of the usages on the path. It’s not real clear as to whether or not the path is to be used for pedestrian use only,” Kynoski said. Answering one of Clouse’s emails, Kynoski responded on April 29 of this year that “in the many years the path has been multi-use, WDCA has not received any complaints from pedestrians or motorists about pedestrian-vehicle conflicts … After a thorough discussion, the board decided to continue to permit multi-use access on the path.” Despite his apparent lack of success so far, Clouse indicated that he is not abandoning his quest to make Path 58 safer for pedestrians. He has convinced at least eight other Wild Dunes property owners to support his efforts.

“I’m trying to prevent an accident,” Clouse said. “This is a restricted-use piece of ground, and they are using it illegally. These guys are just trying to bulldog us into going away. Pedestrians and golf carts are like oil and water. They don’t blend.”