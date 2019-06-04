By Morgan Hurley for The Island Eye News

For the past two years, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina has partnered up with Ear for Music to put on an unforgettable music series called Mex 1 Sessions raising over $10,000 for Carolina Studios, a local non-profit focused on providing Charleston students with safe, career-focused initiatives through music, technology, and media arts.

Mex 1 Sessions is a one night pop up series over the fall and winter months where guests are treated to an intimate and unplugged show from bands like Drivin’ N Cryin’ and the Blue Dogs to local favorites like Sol Driven Train, Stop Light Observation and Jump Castle Riot.

“While we were brainstorming the idea of MEX 1 Sessions, our goal was to create cool shows in an intimate environment that would also benefit a great cause.” Says Rob Lamble of Ear for Music. “During this process an idea hit me of how cool it would be to have the bands play in an unplugged format like MTV Unplugged. Full acoustic, artists sitting down, and really stripping the music down to its core. This musical format and the intimate vibe of MEX 1’s venue on Sullivan’s Island was magic from the first show!”

The benefactor of the music series is Carolina Studios. “The money raised from Mex 1 Sessions has been an integral part in keeping the Carolina Studios Mobile Recording Studio Bus out on the streets visiting schools to teach kids recording arts.” Says Chris Kolb, board member of Carolina Studios.

“Not every kid is an athlete and we found many schools with little focus on the arts. We intend to bridge that gap and provide a safe, career-focused recording arts studio allowing students to make, create, record and take home their own beats and songs with the Carolina Studios Mobile Recording Studio Bus.”

Mex 1 Sessions will take place again over this coming fall and winter with some killer bands on the horizon. To get more information about future Mex 1 Sessions shows and when to buy tickets, make sure you are following Mex 1 and Ear for Music on Instagram and Facebook where shows are being announced. To get more information on Carolina Studios visit CarolinaStudios.net.