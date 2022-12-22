Inflation Can’t Keep Meals On Wheels From Its Mission

By Sarah Vega for Island Eye News

Just like every individual and business, East Cooper Meals on Wheels is feeling the negative impact of rising costs.

For the first time ever, the local nonprofit’s meal provider requested a 5% mid-contract rate increase, and the 2023 contract is expected to include a double-digit percentage increase. With an emphasis on delivering meals that are both healthy and flavorful, Meals on Wheels was not surprised about the increased expenses required to retain quality. “In 2015, we made a commitment to our Food is Medicine initiative. Since then, we’ve focused on delivering food that is less processed, including more fresh fruits and vegetables,” said George Roberts, president and CEO of East Cooper Meals on Wheels. “Ironically, the foods that are more nutritious tend to be more expensive. However, we believe the monetary cost is 100% worth the return on investment that we see in the form of improved health among our homebound neighbors.” Meals on Wheels delivers meals every weekday to the homebound of all ages and incomes in Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, Daniel Island, Cainhoy and Wando. Sometimes the need is only temporary, such as following surgery, a severe illness or while recovering from a broken bone. In other situations, long-term meal delivery makes it possible for people who are unable to drive to continue living independently in their homes, rather than moving to an assisted living facility or hiring a caregiver.

In addition to increased meal expenses, the local nonprofit has also seen a huge increase in demand for its nutritional drinks program. A monthly supply of nutritional drinks is available to anyone who is homebound, even if they do not want to receive meals. New partnerships with medical providers are helping to make patients more aware of this valuable resource, resulting in an 89% year-to-date increase in program related expenses. “Doctors often prescribe Ensure or Glucerna to those who are struggling to get adequate nutrition through regular meals, but one a day can cost someone hundreds of dollars annually,” Roberts said. “Our program alleviates the cost burden, which is really significant for anyone who is retired and living on a fixed income,” he said. Despite inflation, Meals on Wheels continues to knock on doors every day because of a dedicated group of 350 volunteers. More than just delivering a meal, volunteers provide a safety check and friendship to those who might otherwise be isolated from opportunities for social interaction. And because the nonprofit is well-supported by volunteers, more of every donation can be directed right to programs. Until the end of the year, Lerato, LLC, is matching all donations to East Cooper Meals on Wheels of $100 or more, up to $25,000. This means donors will double their impact when it comes to helping the organization serve the homebound.

Donations can be made online at ecmow.org or by mail at P.O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29465. If you or someone you know needs a meal, referrals can be made 24/7 on the website or by calling 843-881-9350.