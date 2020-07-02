Independence Holiday News From Town Hall

By Andy Benke for Island Eye News

As the 244th birthday of our nation draws near, I wanted to pass along a few bits of information to everyone.

COVID-19 Pandemic Face Mask Ordinance – In response to the rise in COVID-19 positive infections and the rapid rate at which the infections continue, at a Special Meeting of Council held today at 9am members unanimously passed Emergency Ordinance 2020-13 requiring individuals to wear face coverings in retail, food service and other establishment. The ordinance became effective immediately. A copy of the ordinance is attached above. Highlights of the ordinance include: Individuals are required to use face coverings while patronizing Island establishments; while interacting with people in or on outdoor spaces including parks, playgrounds, fields, tennis, basketball and pickle ball courts, beach access paths, curbside pickup, delivery, service calls and waiting for entry into an establishment unless socially distanced by six (6) feet from others All establishments shall require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and in areas which interaction with other staff is not properly distanced All foodservice establishments shall require staff who interact with customers to wear face coverings while working Exemptions include those who cannot wear a face covering due to a documented medical or behavioral condition, children under two (2) years old Patrons of food service establishments while seated Staff in individual offices When complying with orders of law enforcement officers In settings were it is not practical to wear face covering While exclusively with members of a family or the same household

Individuals failing to wear a face covering when required shall be charged a penalty of not more than $100.00

The ordinance prohibiting chairs, coolers and shade devices remains in effect.

Independence Day Festivities In light of the pandemic Town Council made the difficult decision to cancel the Independence Day fireworks show for this year The annual golf cart parade for Independence Day was scheduled for Saturday morning at 9am. Because of the recent increase in positive infections, it is also necessary to cancel the golf cart parade for 2020. Town Hall Operation

Given the recent spike in positive infections, Town Hall will return to virtual and telephonic service of residents and customers beginning Monday 7-6-20 at 8am. The public will not be allowed in the Town Hall, Police Station, Fire Station or Water and Sewer Administrative buildings. Staff is available by telephone or email to provide services remotely.

As of this writing the parks will remain open. However, users are at their own risk as the Town is not cleaning any touch surfaces.

Town Hall will be closed Friday July 3, 2020 in observance of Independence Day. Staff will return on Monday July 6, 2020 at 8am. Police and Fire are fully staffed throughout the holiday weekend and standing by at the ready if assistance is needed.

Household Garbage and Yard Debris Collection

Because Independence Day is Saturday 7-4-20, the household garbage collection and yard debris schedule will not be adjusted this week or next week. The Charleston County recycle collection is also unchanged.

Tuesday 6-30-20 first household garbage collection for week beginning 6-29-20

Wednesday 7-1-20 yard debris collection; Charleston County recycle collection for week beginning 6-29-20

Friday 7-3-20 second household garbage collection for week beginning 6-29-20

Tuesday 7-7-20 first household garbage collection for week beginning 7-6-20

Wednesday 7-8-20 yard debris collection for week beginning 7-6-20

Friday 7-10-20 second household garbage collection for week beginning 7-6-20

Hurricane Season

The Sahara dust will soon dissipate and tropical disturbances in the Atlantic could likely become more active. Please take the opportunity to work on your family hurricane plan. The Town and Charleston County websites offer many suggestions and helpful information for hurricane season. Please do not wait until the last minute to prepare your plan.

Stormwater Collection and Flooding Issues

By and large the stormwater infrastructure on the Island is owned by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. If you notice that the ditch in the proximity to your residence is not draining it is helpful to notify the SCDOT. This is easily accomplished by placing a work order at the SCDOT website (www.scdot.org; at bottom of home page click MAINTENANCE WORK REQUEST; complete form and send).

If your street has severe flooding issues it may be helpful to submit the information to Senator Sandy Senn’s Charleston County Legislative Delegation Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Taskforce. For more information contact Andy Benke at abenke@sullivansisland.sc.gov.

Police and Fire Service

First responders on Sullivan’s Island are dispatched through the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Service. The County provides dispatch services for almost every municipality and unincorporated area in the County. For Sullivan’s Island, response time is generally three to five minutes. It is important to note that when calling, the call taker will go through a general series of questions. While it may seem like this process is time consuming, know that a unit or apparatus has already been dispatched. The objective of the call taker is to gather as much information as possible. In the event of an emergency, always dial 9-1-1. For general assistance telephone dispatch at 843-743-7200. No situation is insignificant – if you are in distress or witness a crime always dial 9-1-1. Likewise, non-emergency calls are never an issue.

Miscellaneous Ordinance Reminder Fireworks are illegal on Sullivan’s Island In addition to alcohol prohibited on the beach, this year tobacco products, Styrofoam products and single-use plastics and now prohibited on the beach.

Wishing you all the best for a safe and peaceful Independence Day holiday weekend.