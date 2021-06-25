Increases To State Saltwater Fishing License Fees Take Effect July 1

By Erin Weeks for Island Eye News

Saltwater anglers fishing in South Carolina waters will begin paying more for their licenses beginning July 1, 2021. The change will affect both resident and non-resident recreational anglers, and saltwater charter fishing vessels.

The increase in the license fee passed by state lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this month was one part of a comprehensive legislative package aimed at addressing overfishing of flounder that also included changes to size and bag limits, and the establishment of a new stocking program designed to help rebuild the state’s flounder population over time.

For South Carolina residents, the cost of an annual saltwater recreational fishing license will increase from $10 to $15, bringing South Carolina’s saltwater recreational license fees for residents in line with neighboring states (GA: $15; NC: $16). This represents the first increase in the state’s saltwater license fee in two decades. A complete list of new fees is outlined in the chart below.

The new regulations also include a minimum size limit of 16 inches and allow a catch limit of 5 fish per person per day and no more than 10 fish per boat per day. Previously, the minimum size limit was 15 inches, and the catch limit was 10 fish per person per day and 20 fish per boat per day. The new harvest limits will also take effect July 1, 2021.

Saltwater License Fees, Effective July 1

Fee Resident – 14 Day $10 Resident – Annual $15 Resident – 3 Year $45 Nonresident – 1 Day $10 Nonresident – 7 Day $35 Nonresident – 14 Day No Longer Available Nonresident – Annual $75 Nonresident – 3 Year No Longer Available

Charter Fishing Vessel License Fees, Effective July 1