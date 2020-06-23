Include Your Pets In Your Plans

By Dan Krosse for The Island Eye News

The Charleston Animal Society urges you to include your pet in your family’s emergency plans. It’s important to remember that the Charleston area is at risk for many disasters – from hurricanes, tornadoes and earthquakes to forest fires, hazardous materials emergencies and coastal flooding.

Any one of these disasters may force you to evacuate your home for a few hours or possibly for days or even weeks.

Five steps to help you prepare for hurricanes

The National Weather Service is predicting an above normal hurricane season, with as many as 19 named storms and three major hurricanes.

That’s why it is so important for you to prepare your emergency plan now, instead of waiting until a storm is looming.

Include your pets and farm animals in your emergency plans. Build a separate emergency kit for your pets, including water, food and medications. Keep digital records and photos to identify your pet or animal in case you become separated after a disaster. Create a list of places that accepts pets in an emergency. These may not be the same as last year due to the coronavirus. Update you pet’s vaccinations and microchip information and make sure their collars have updated ID tags.

“We will face unprecedented challenges when it comes to evacuation planning because of COVID-19,” said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore. “That’s why it’s so important to prepare early with a ‘Plan A’ and a ‘Plan B’ for your family.”

For more tips on preparing you and your pet for hurricane season, visit: CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/hurricane.