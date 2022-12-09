I’m A Wizard

By Bob Hooper for The Island Eye News

Have you ever wondered how some people just tap a few keys and suddenly you are back to the web page you shut down but didn’t mean to? Or how can you edit that text message without hassle?

Let’s dive into some quick fixes to those problems. If you are trying to get back that lost web page you didn’t mean to close, simply hold down the “ctrl ” (the far-left key in your keyboard) and the shift key. While those are held down press the letter and “t” and voila the closed web page is reopened. Don’t try this after you have closed the browser (Chrome, Edge, Firefox are all browsers) as all is lost once closed. You can do it for multiple closed pages and it works in all browsers. So, amaze your friends and loved ones. Another shortcut is a way to “cut” out that picture or text on the screen. If you have a web page that has a recipe or a picture you like, or want to cut out a portion of a pic you have taken or part of a word document this makes it so easy. This involves the “windows” key (that picture on the left of your keyboard that looks like the pic on the bottom left of your display(monitor) and the shift key. Hold both down and press the “s” key. You will see little crosshairs on your screen and if you click on the screen with the left side of the mouse and hold it down you can “drag” the box that shows up across what you want to copy. When you let go the screen will go back to normal and everything is the same.

Now you need to open the old Windows program “paint,” once opened on the very left of the command bar is “paste.” Click that and Paste, now you will see what you “cut” and “pasted” into Paint. Finally, when on your Apple iPhone if you want to edit some written text (in Messenger or Notes, even emails) if you hold down the “space” bar you can move the cursor to anywhere in the text. It saves a lot of time trying to get just where you want to edit. Hope this helps and look for more tips/information next time.

I look forward to some good questions and helping you out. If you need immediate assistance, you can always call Rent A Bob at 843- 822-7794 or email at rentabob@live.com.