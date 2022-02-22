Illegal Cutting Of Maritime Forest Investigation Continues

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

A tree in the Maritime Forest that was the apparent victim of illegal cutting. (Photo courtesy of Sullivan’s Island For All)

The town of Sullivan’s Island has moved into the second phase of its investigation into who illegally cut down trees and other vegetation in the Maritime Forest. “We’re surveying the destruction of public land to quantify what was done,” said Director of Planning and Zoning Joe Henderson. He said about two acres of the Forest southwest of the beach access at Station 25 and southeast of Atlantic Avenue have been cordoned off with police tape and that he and his staff have been placing ribbons on all trees and shrubs that have been illegally cut. He pointed out that these include water oaks, laurel oaks, red cedars, live oaks, hackberries and wax myrtles. Henderson said the investigation would continue “as long as it takes to quantify how many specimens were cut.”

Including town and state fines, the penalty for the misdemeanor of illegally cutting trees is $1,040 for each tree. It is not yet known whether the cutting in the Maritime Forest is at all related to the Sullivan’s Island Town Council’s recent decision to hire an attorney to find out whether a settlement with homeowners near the Forest violates state law. The mediated agreement, which permits some cutting in the accreted land, was approved by a previous Council in October 2020.

Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neil said the town is taking the cutting in the Maritime Forest “very seriously.” “It’s outrageous, egregious and reprehensible,” he said. “This is a very serious criminal investigation to see if we can learn who is responsible. It’s willful destruction of town property.”

Town Councilman Scott Millimet broached the subject at the Council’s Feb. 15 meeting, pointing out that “someone has taken the Maritime Forest issue into their hands and has cut a fairly healthy swath on Station 25.” Millimet asked if it would be possible to increase the $1,040-per-tree fine. “If you’re living in a multimillion-dollar home and you want a view, I don’t know that that’s much of a disincentive,” he said. “I’m not so sure a monetary fine will be sufficient. So maybe jail time, if that is something that’s even a possibility. I think an orange jumpsuit might look good on a few folks that did something like that.”

The issue apparently was discussed in executive session, but Council members took no action on the subject when they returned to open session.