Hurricane Season Isn’t Over Yet

By Frank Strait for Island Eye News

There are no tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Basin today, but this could change soon. We have two areas to watch, and one of them likely will be a named storm by early next week.

A loop of true-color satellite images ending at noon EDT,

showing most of the Atlantic Basin.

Source: Univerisity of Wisconsin RealEarth

The first is a small area of low pressure located about 150 miles southwest of Bermuda as of noon EDT. Some thunderstorms are nearby but not right around the center of this feature. It’s moving north and will be over waters warm enough to support development for another day or so. Once it reaches cool waters, chances for it to develop further go to zero.

Whether or not it becomes a tropical cyclone, it won’t affect South Carolina, since it’s already at our latitude and moving north.

The other feature to watch is slightly more concerning. Thunderstorms are clustering over the eastern Caribbean Sea around a tropical wave. Also, a second tropical wave to the east near 55° west will pile into this blob over the weekend. The waters of the Caribbean Sea remain warm enough to support a tropical cyclone all year long. What might hold it back are shearing upper-level westerly winds over the northern part of the Caribbean. The west wind aloft will remain in place for several days and would decapitate this system should it drift far enough to the north.

Most of our computer model guidance shows this area of disturbed weather drifting into the western Caribbean and becoming a tropical cyclone by Monday or Tuesday. The shear-free atmosphere extends further north in this area, and ample heat is present in the Caribbean Sea here. So, if a storm forms, it could gain strength in this area early next week.

The big question is where it would go after that, and the possibilities are too wide-ranging to discuss them all using a reasonable number of words. Currently, a track into Central America later next week or a stall for a few days over the western Caribbean appears most likely. It’s not out of the question that an upper trough crossing eastern North America in about ten days’ time pulls it northward out of the tropics. It’s too soon to say whether it will affect South Carolina.

Another tropical wave is present far to the southwest of Cabo Verde, but it is too far south to be of any concern. Strong winds aloft will shear its thunderstorms apart as it drifts westward and the wave likely winds up moving over South America.

We’re down to about a month of the hurricane season remaining, but don’t let your guard down yet. Major impacts from the tropics become less likely for us once we reach November, but are not unheard of in South Carolina. Visit hurricane.sc for disaster preparation tips.

We don’t have any big-ticket weather events coming to South Carolina over the next week. Perhaps we should want one because we need rain. Aside from the soaking that most of the state got from Hurricane Ian, we’ve been parched for several weeks. We have some opportunities for wet weather over the next week but don’t expect to see a lot of rainfall.

A storm currently moving through Texas will slide eastward toward us this weekend. It won’t be able to tap into the tropics, but easterly winds will feed modest moisture from the Atlantic into it. The result will be a lot of clouds this weekend with patches of drizzle breaking out Saturday. Sunday also looks mainly gray and potentially damp at times. The storm will pass nearby to the north on Monday and pull a cold front through the state, which may cause more substantial showers and possibly even a thunderstorm in spots. That sounds spooky for costumed treat-seekers. Be ready to move indoors if a thunderstorm approaches your neighborhood Monday evening. The candy collection can wait for a half-hour until the storm passes. That’s easier said than done, I know.

Percent of normal rainfall across South Carolina for the last 60 days.

If not for Ian, you’d see much more brown and red on this map.

Source: WeatherBELL

The cloudy and locally damp weather this weekend helps to keep it cooler than average, but it will warm up again starting Tuesday when the sun returns. Another storm will follow a similar track to this first one later next week, but don’t expect to see much rain when it passes through around Thursday. Maybe none at all.

Prospects for rain are not looking good next week, either. A cold front will move through early next week. Unless it finds a way to bring the developing tropical system in the Caribbean toward us, it won’t bring us much rain. That may be the only chance for rain next week.