Hurricane Ian Yard Waste Clean-Up

Good afternoon Island residents,

This message is to advise you that beginning 7:00 am Monday October 17, 2022, the Town will commence removal of yard waste from Hurricane Ian.

Although Governor McMaster declared a State of Emergency on September 28 and the storm came ashore north of Sullivan’s Island in Georgetown County, the level of damage in Charleston County did not qualify for natural disaster relief BY FEMA. Therefore, Charleston County did not activate it debris clean-up contractor as with previous storm events. Hence, the Town has contracted with All Green Landscape Services LLC to remove all organic material. The work is expected to take 4 to 5 days to complete using two grapple trucks working 10-hour days.

All Green Landscape Services LLC is a locally owned and operated firm with an outstanding and respected reputation in Charleston County. We believe you will be very satisfied with their performance.

PLEASE REMEMBER THIS COLLECTION IS FOR YARD WASTE ONLY. ALL LIMBS SHOULD BE LESS THAN 8 INCHES IN DIAMETER AND 6 FEET IN LENGTH.

IN ORDER TO PREVENT DAMAGE, IT IS IMPORTANT THAT YOU DO NOT PUT WASTE ON TOP OF YOUR WATER METER.

If you have any questions feel free to respond to this email or contact me at Town Hall.

Regards,

Andy Benke