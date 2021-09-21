By Grace Nichols for The Island Eye News

“We knew it was going to be a bad storm, and that it was headed straight toward us,” said 74-year-old, six generation Sullivan’s Island native Hal Coste, when he recalled his experience with Hurricane Hugo. Although the storm may have passed 32 years ago, the “surreal” memories left behind by Charleston’s most notable hurricane in recent history are still vivid in the minds of those who were impacted. Days before Hugo made landfall on the Lowountry’s coast, evacuation orders went out instructing residents to seek shelter away from Charleston’s barrier islands. After boarding up the windows to his house, Coste, his wife Karen, and their 3-year-old daughter Charlotte left Sullivan’s Island and headed to Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant. Unsure of what their lives could look like following the storm. Hugo rolled onto the shores of Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms in the late night of September 21, 1989 and ran powerfully into the early morning of the next day. The massive storm landed as a Category 4 with winds up to 140 mph.

With this amount of strength, flooding was minimal due to how fast the storm was pushed through, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA). With the strong gusts whipping against the building fiercely, with anxiety gowing, Coste noted that “we did not get that much sleep that night.” Even with Hugo being one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded to hit the Atlanitc, Coste and others ventured outside of the school’s gymnasium during the storm’s eye.

The calmness felt during the eye gave off “a really eerie feeling,” but it only lasted about 10 minuets before the storm began to pick back up with the other side of the wall continuing on its path. In the morning, once the storm had passed, residents went to evaluate the damage done to their beloved island. However, they could not yet return because of the damage done to the Ben Sawyer Bridge. “I heard the bridge was broken,” Coste said. Not only was it broken, but “it was all twisted and upended.” Without the bridge, the only way to get onto Sullivan’s Island was by way of water. Since Coste had stored an extra stash of surfboards at his mother-in-laws house, he had a way to get across. “My mother-in-law had a house there [near Pitt Street],” Coste said. “I grabbed a surfboard from her house and paddled across to Cove Inlet.” When Coste arrived at the shore of Sullivan’s Island, he realized that he was one of the very first back on to the island. He briskly walked from Station 9 through Station 19 to get to his house. “I just remember that it was really, really silent,” Coste said.

“There were no birds chirping at all. The only sound I heard was hissing coming from the broken propane lines.” Once Coste turned the corner, he saw that despite the storm, his house was still standing. “It was luck of the draw,” when it came to the damages. The water came up about 3 feet under Coste’s house, but his house was located at a higher elevation point than others. The storm surge level was up to 15 feet in some areas, and the hurricane caused some of the tallest tides in the coast’s history. Locations along Bulls Bay even reported 20-foot waves, according to the National Weather Service. When asked what else stood out from that lone walk to his house, Coste said that he saw a house where “the wall was missing, and there was an outboard engine laying on the top floor” where the wall should have been. Some houses were completely demolished, debris scattered across the roads, many trees were uprooted, and were splayed about. Coste emphasized the intensity of the destruction by saying that he “cannot even begin to explain the picture in [his] mind.” Adding to the post-apocalyptic scene, the National Guard was brought onto the island to prevent looting. They walked around in their gear “with fullyloaded M-16s.” Something that Coste found striking because during his time serving in the Vietnam War, he was not allowed to have a magazine loaded in a rifle unless there was active shooting. “Then we went to work,” Coste said.

“It seemed like six months to a year before things began to feel normal” with rebuilding and repairs. At the time, Hugo was the most expensive hurricane in regards to damages. On Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms alone, damages were close to $270 million. For the larger United States, the disaster cost nearly $7 billion, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The bridge was one of the most crucial things to rapidly rebuild as it is the island’s main access point, and everyone was eager to get back on the island. It took a month after the storm to make the bridge repairs. A pontoon bridge temporarily substituted in its place and locals with boats helped ferry people over. Unfortunately, because of the immense damages, it is estimated that upwards of 20,000 people were left without homes and were forced to leave Charleston County.

“The storm wiped the slate clean for a lot of people.” Following Hugo “new international building codes” were put into place to increase the integrity of buildings, to help ensure that possible future damages would not be as severe.

The hope is that we can reflect on storms like Hugo, and feel better prepared to deal with such natural disasters in the future. When the next storm of the century comes, whenever that is.