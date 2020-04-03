Hunting For Hatchlings

By Mary Pringle for The Island Eye News

Since a member of the Exchange Club came up with the idea, the Island Turtle Team, the city of Isle of Palms and the Exchange Club are pleased to introduce a hatchling scavenger hunt on Ocean Boulevard between 10th and 14th avenues. A hatchling is a baby sea turtle normally found on the beach, but there are also six bronze loggerhead hatchlings in this area near the street. Near each one is an educational plaque on a post that will help people learn about sea turtle nesting and biology.

Residents and tourists can pick up a brochure at nearby local businesses which have six clues about the locations of these bronze hatchlings created by local artist Scott Penegar. The brochure can also be downloaded and printed from the city’s website at iop.net. Each plaque has a number on it that must be written in the box next to the clue describing the location. Once all of them have been found, the filled out brochure can be taken to City Hall at 1207 Palm Blvd., where the participant can collect an Isle of Palms T-shirt with a sea turtle on it. (At this time, City Hall is not open to the public because of the coronavirus. Until it is, you should hold on to your brochure with the numbers filled in and visit City Hall when it reopens to get your shirt.

The idea was inspired by a similar program in Greenville, where people find hidden bronze mice in the downtown area. We are confident that this contest will benefit downtown businesses on front beach as well as our beloved loggerhead turtles through education about beach litter and protection of nests and hatchlings.

This program was introduced by the Exchange Club and Turtle Team at the Front Beach Fest on March 7, and we are excited to see how it will be received. Many thanks to the other sponsors in addition to the Island Turtle Team: the Isle of Palms Exchange Club; the City of Isle of Palms; and Mary Alice Monroe. We hope you will participate in the hatchling scavenger hunt, have a good time and learn a lot about our loggerheads.