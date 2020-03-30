Hope On Goat Makes Life Easier For Hungry Kids

By Diann Clark for The Island Eye News

Have you ever been down on your luck? Have you ever had to send your kids to school knowing that they don’t have lunch money and you don’t have it to give them?

That was the focus of the 11th Annual Hope on Goat, held Feb. 29 at Goat Island Gatherings. In partnership with Barrier Island Eco Tours, guests were treated to fresh-picked local oysters cooked over an open cedar fire, locally sustainable fish stew, fruits and vegetables from 82 Queen restaurant, and desserts from Saltworks Deli and Olde Colony Bakery. Entertainment was provided by Southern Flavor, The Secret Ingredients and Guy Mead.

Many food-insecure families do not qualify for food-assistance programs. One bad month can be enough to plunge a household into food insecurity. Layoffs at work, unexpected car maintenance, unforeseen medical bills or an accident on the job can suddenly force a family to choose between buying food and paying bills.

“Catch Up On Lunch” was created to help children pay for lunches in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties. Across the country, children are ostracized and bullied by their peers because they don’t have the funds they need to eat. They are punished by forfeiting field trips and recess, having stamps on their hands and notes pinned to them to remind parents to pay up. Sometimes it is absolutely impossible for the family to catch up, so the cycle continues.

Our attention to the subject came from a local family that is striving every day to make a difference.

The nonprofit “I Heart Hungry Kids” was founded by Jackson Silverman, then age 7, and his twin brothers Gabe and Riley, then age 5. The boys recognized the problem in their school and told their parents about it. Since 2013, “I Heart Hungry Kids” has been working with volunteers ages 5 through 18 to provide meaningful opportunities for youth service through programs that impact kid hunger issues right here at home. This past February, Riley Silverman was selected for the 2020 Prudential Spirit of Community Award as the top middle school volunteer in the state of South Carolina. The boys live their motto: Kids helping kids to beat hunger. Visit their website to see how your child can get involved: ihearthungrykids.org.

The third local charity that benefited from the fundraiser was The Lowcountry Blessing Box Project. Blessing Boxes are built, placed, maintained and stocked by volunteers with nonperishable food items, basic toiletries, baby supplies and anything else that might be considered a blessing to someone in need. Items are anonymously donated and anonymously received. A simple rule applies: Leave what you can; take what you need. There are two blessing boxes in the Mount Pleasant area – at Hibben Methodist Church at 690 Coleman Blvd. and at the Olive Branch AME Church, 1734 Highway 17 North. There are 110 in the Charleston area. Visit chsblessingbox.wixsite.com for a map to all locations.

All three of these charities work together with a common goal: to end hunger in our local community.

Hope on Goat organizers are humbled and grateful for the support they’ve received from local businesses and individuals with donations to our silent auctions. Our 12th annual event will be held the last Saturday in February 2021. Please follow the Goat Island Gatherings Facebook page for ticket announcements after the first of the year.