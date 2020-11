Staff Report for Island Eye News

VFW Post 3137 and its Auxiliary, of the Isle of Palms, were chosen to participate in the 2020 Virtual Veterans Day Parade, held Nov. 11. The post and auxiliary recorded and submitted a virtual 30-second parade to the Veterans Administration in Charleston, and “The Post on the Coast” was among 150 chosen for the parade, which was aired on the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Facebook page.