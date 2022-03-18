Holy City Arts And Lyric Opera To Present Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Into The Woods’

By Battery Gadsden for The Island Eye News

Scenic Design by Michael Downs

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is thrilled to collaborate with HALO (Holy City Arts and Lyric Opera) to present four performances of Stephen Sondheim’s magical musical “Into the Woods” on April 6-9, 2022, (rain date April 10) at Battery Gadsden, 1917 Ion Ave, Sullivan’s Island. This creative retelling of the stories of Brothers Grimm presents favorite fairy tale characters with a twist when their classic stories intersect. This is a fully-staged professional production that is conceived specifically to be performed outdoors at Battery Gadsden, on and around the western gun mount. Amazing stage settings, lighting and sound are all designed to take full advantage of this unique outdoor venue. Tony Award-winning Ted Sperling will direct a cast of Broadway stars including Marina Pires (Aladdin), and Brian Cali (Pretty Woman) alongside Charleston artists Teresa Elj (Ruthless! The Musical), Scott Pattison (This Random World), and many more. Music Director Isaac Hayward (West Side Story) will lead a live music ensemble performing original orchestrations. This promises to be one of the most enjoyable events ever presented on the Battery Gadsden outdoor “stage” and will surely delight the entire family.

Tickets are available from the HALO website: holycityarts.org. Seating is limited, so don’t delay.