Nov 30 2022

Holiday Street Festival

By Sgt Matt Storen for Island Eye News

The City of Isle of Palms holiday street festival and tree lighting will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. on Isle of Palms, SC.  The tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. This event will have an impact on some roads on the island. 

The following is a list of road closures and times:

Saturday, December 3, 2022 

  • Starting at 6 a.m. no parking will be allowed on either side of Ocean Boulevard between Pavilion Drive and 10th Avenue. 
  • Roads are expected to be open, and items removed by 10 p.m.

