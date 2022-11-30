By Sgt Matt Storen for Island Eye News
The City of Isle of Palms holiday street festival and tree lighting will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. on Isle of Palms, SC. The tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. This event will have an impact on some roads on the island.
The following is a list of road closures and times:
Saturday, December 3, 2022
- Starting at 6 a.m. no parking will be allowed on either side of Ocean Boulevard between Pavilion Drive and 10th Avenue.
- Roads are expected to be open, and items removed by 10 p.m.