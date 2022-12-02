By Isle Of Palms Recreation Department for Island Eye News

Head down to Front Beach on Isle of Palms and help bring in the holiday season island style. The 10th Annual Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival will be held on Saturday, December 3rd from 2:00 to 7:00pm on Ocean Boulevard. This free event will have live music, carnival rides, local handmade gifts, restaurants and even a visit from Santa Claus. Sullivan’s Island Elementary Chorus kicks off the event at 2:00pm followed by the Abbey Elmore Band from 2:30-4:00pm and finishes with local favorite Idlewild Revival Band from 4:30-5:30pm and 6:00pm-7:00pm. The City of Isle of Palms will officially light the tree at approximately 5:30pm and Santa Claus will stop by to visit with children from 4:00-6:00pm. Throughout the event local crafters will be on the street selling some of their specialty handmade gifts that are great for the holiday season.