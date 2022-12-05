Holiday Litter Sweep With Beach Santa

By Isle Of Palms Cleanup Crew for Island Eye News

Join us Dec. 12 during the giving season!

Join IOP Cleanup Crew, South Carolina Aquarium & Beach Santa for our special holiday cleanup Dec. 12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. – a fantastic way to give back to the planet!

Beach Santa will be decked out, and we have some treats to share. Wear your Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew T-shirts and/or spirited attire if you dare.

Check in with us in our usual location along the beach access in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard, by the building with IOP postcard murals and the outdoor showers. City parking in the commercial district is free through the winter.







Collecting “Letters to Beach Santa”

When he’s not busy with the holidays, Beach Santa picks up and documents litter from across the Lowcountry – so far more than 733,000 pieces from nearly 1,600 sweeps.

This is a great season to tell Beach Santa, aka Howard Hogue, “Thank you” for going the extra mile by sending him some old-fashioned correspondence. We are collecting cards and letters for him (something of a secret), so you don’t have to send it to the North Pole.

Here’s how you can add yours:

Bring to the Dec. 12 holiday litter sweep

Drop in the holiday bag hanging from the white mailbox at 20 23rd Ave. IOP by morning of Dec. 12

Mail to Beach Santa, care of the Smith family, 20 23rd Ave., IOP, 29451, before Dec. 10.

Calendar dates for 2022-23

2022-23 FALL & WINTER – 2nd Monday of the month, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Continuing dates:

Dec. 12 (holiday sweep), Jan. 9 (resolution time), Feb. 13 (pre-Valentine’s)



2023 SPRING – every other Monday, with special welcome sessions from 5:30-6 p.m. followed by 6-7 p.m. cleanup

March 13 & 27, April 10 & 24, May 8 & 22

(Note: Spring dates were incorrect in November newsletter)



2023 BEACH SEASON – weekly Monday nights (6-7 p.m.) & Wed. morning Breakfast Club (7-8 a.m.)

Schedule will be for Memorial Day through Labor Day