Holiday Dinner Features Uplifting Music

By Robbie Berg for The Island Eye News

Isle of Palms Exchange member Barby Harrington and Kit Cahill were the featured vocalists at the Exchange Club’s Holiday Dinner.



The Isle of Palms Exchange Club held its Holiday Dinner Dec. 9, with 104 members and their guests attending. It was a fun-filled evening featuring the Coastal Belles Singers.

The 14 members, led by Anne Bushong, their director, entertained the group with holiday music and completed the evening with a “candy cane” dance routine. The Belles have been singing at assisted living centers and other community groups for 16 years. The choral group members come from East of the Cooper, Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms.

They share their talents through the holidays with holiday music and in May with show tunes and standards. Many Exchange members commented on how “uplifting” the music was, ending the year with the message that life does go on in a hopeful way after more than two years of COVID.

Everyone was so happy to be back together celebrating a very “giving Exchange year” to our veterans, child abuse prevention agencies, young scholarship winners and the community