Holiday Beach Sweep

By Susan Hill Smith for Island Eye News

Beach Santa Howard Hogue picks up thousands of litter items on Isle of Palms each year. He will suit up for the cold weather for a special December trash sweep Monday, Dec. 9 on Front Beach, IOP from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Join IOP Cleanup Crew and SC Aquarium’s conservation team at a special time for a holiday trash sweep with Beach Santa, who will start the event by talking about the environmental dangers of trash. Sign-in at beach side of the walkover by the city showers in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard.

Reusable bags and gloves available.

Volunteers asked to collect litter for 30 minutes – a great way to get on Santa’s nice list.

For more info please visit Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew on Facebook.