By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

Charleston County Parks invites runners and walkers of all experience levels to hit the trails at the 10th annual Mullet Haul Trail Run, scheduled for April 25 at scenic Johns Island County Park.

Both the 5K and 10K races will begin at 8:30 a.m. Following the races, awards will be presented to the top runners, and all participants are invited to relax and enjoy food and cold beverages.

“Mullet Haul is one of the cornerstones of our race schedule. This is a great opportunity to take advantage of all Johns Island County Park has to offer,” said Charleston County Parks Fitness and Wellness Manager Allison Foster.

Registration for the Mullet Haul Trail Run is open through April 23 at CharlestonCountyParks.com/ MulletHaul or by calling 843-795-4386. Late registration and packet pickup will be available on race day from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The Mullet Haul is for ages 10 and older. Participants between the ages of 10 and 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs and strollers are not allowed at this event. Pre-registration fees are $32 for the 5K and $36 for the 10K. On-site registration will be at an increased rate.

Johns Island County Park, located at 2662 Mullet Hall Road, off of River Road, is open daily from sunrise to sunset. In addition to miles of trails winding through Southern pines and moss-draped oaks, the park is home to Mullet Hall Equestrian Center, a disc golf course, an archery range and a 3D archery course.

The Mullet Haul Trail Run is brought to you by Food Lion, The Foot Store, Kickin’ Chicken and Charleston County Parks.