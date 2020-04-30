Helping Neighbors In Need

By Dr. Susan R. Carn for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club has partnered with the City of Isle of Palms to provide a free grocery pickup and delivery service for online orders placed at Harris Teeter or Target.

Through the generosity of an anonymous citizen, the Exchange Club recently received funding to support a new program to assist atrisk residents of the Isle of Palms. The program’s mission is to deliver food during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, with a goal of reducing the risk to our residents as well as reducing the number of people in grocery stores.

The program is identifying participants that need this service and delivering requested grocery items directly to the doorsteps of participating residents.

The ideal demographics for this program are individuals who are 60 or older and those with health risks.

Potential participants are being collected from the Isle of Palms emergency assistance lists, and an online application is available as well. Citizens from the emergency lists will be contacted and given the opportunity to join the grocery delivery service program.

The online application is on the City of Isle of Palms’ website at www.iop.net.

Once the application is submitted, a volunteer from the Exchange Club will reach out to the IOP resident to confirm a delivery time frame or to help set up an online order. Observing social distancing, the grocery order is collected and delivered directly to the homes of our participating neighbors. All delivery volunteers pick up grocery packages while wearing a protective mask and gloves. Participants in the grocery delivery service program receive a phone call to notify them once their groceries have been delivered.

The IOP Exchange Club’s core of volunteers for the grocery delivery service program is being organized and managed by Kitty Riley, the chair of the club’s Community Service Committee. If you know of an individual in need, please inform them of this charitable project and let them know how they can apply.