Helping Local Nonprofits

By Abigail Darlington for the Island Eye News

Coastal Community Foundation and its regional partners in the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund have announced that more than $2.1 million has been raised since the fund’s inception, and $641,745 has been awarded to nonprofits across coastal South Carolina to support communities impacted by the pandemic.

The funds have gone to 59 entities serving all nine coastal counties since it was established on March 18. Forty-nine percent of the money has been awarded to nonprofits distributing free meals and supplies to residents in need. About 35% has gone to nonprofits providing financial assistance to help people pay rent and utility bills.

Donations continue to be accepted.

Every dollar is going directly to the nonprofits working on providing medical care, food access, financial support and more.

The money has been distributed evenly across the three regions of Coastal Community Foundation’s service area: $189,000 in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties; $175,500 in Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties; and $218,485 in the Waccamaw region of Horry and Georgetown counties. Another $62,000 has gone to nonprofits serving all nine coastal counties.

Coastal Community Foundation and its partners would like to extend a special thank you to South State Bank for its recent contribution of $100,000 to the fund, and to the Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation for its contribution of $150,000.

“Whenever there’s a crisis in South Carolina, nonprofits do what it takes to quickly meet the increased needs in their communities – despite any financial or operational challenges they face,” said Darrin Goss, president and CEO of Coastal Community Foundation.

“That’s why we are so grateful for all those who have donated to the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund, so that we can continue to support the many organizations stepping up for South Carolinians in this incredibly difficult time.”

To learn more, visit coastalcommunityfoundation.org or call 843723-3635.