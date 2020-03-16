Helping Local Charities

By Kimberly Farfone Borts for The Island Eye News

Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community has awarded nearly $280,000 in grants from the Bishop Gadsden Charitable Fund to nine local charities.

Chosen through a selection process completed by Bishop Gadsden residents, the 2019 charitable grant recipients and the dollars they received include:

Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic • $75,000

Ronald McDonald House • $65,000

Sea Island Water Wellness • $65,000

One80 Place • $25,715

Friends of Fisher House • $20,000

Sea Island Habitat for Humanity • $20,000

Lowcountry Orphan Relief • $3,285

Lowcountry Food Bank • $3,311

Fresh Start Visions • $2,700

The Bishop Gadsden Charitable Fund began in 2018 as a more formalized process of the Bishop Gadsden outreach program, which was established by the residents in 2000 and has distributed more than $2.7 million to Charleston area charitable organizations. Today’s Charitable Fund program provides the Bishop Gadsden Community the opportunity to support residents who require financial assistance for residency within Bishop Gadsden – more than $400,000 in 2019 – as well as assist nonprofit organizations in the tri-county area.

“Bishop Gadsden’s history and mission are based on the belief in supporting our fellow neighbors and community, and the Bishop Gadsden Charitable Fund exemplifies our mission,” said President/ CEO Sarah Tipton. “Seeing the significant impact our residents, employee team members, board members, families and friends have on our residents who require financial assistance during such a fragile time of their life, as well as area charitable organizations, is quite remarkable. It makes me tremendously proud of our community and enthusiastic for the great things these grants will do for the Charleston area.”

Bishop Gadsden is a thriving life plan retirement community on over 120 acres of lush marshlands and majestic oaks on James Island, just 10 minutes from downtown Charleston. A top city of Charleston employer, Bishop Gadsden is nationally recognized for its architectural design, high-quality programs and services, offering its 500 residents the amenities, support and freedom to live truly extraordinary lives.