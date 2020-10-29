Helpful Hints And Tips For Seasonal Homeowners

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

There are many seasonal homeowners in the Charleston area, especially in the coastal communities.

As the summer season draws to a close, we start to see many of these part-time residents return to their primary homes. This diverse mix of residents is great for our community and economy, but what happens to these homes when the owners are not there? As a part-time resident, it is important to understand the risks – and how to mitigate those risks – of owning a second home.

An unoccupied home is a vulnerable home

This is one of the main reasons many insurance companies require extra coverage for a part-time residence. They know that a lot can happen to the home while the homeowner is away, and small issues can become large disasters. A simple water leak, if left undetected for weeks or months, can cause massive damage to a home.

Many homeowners are unaware that an insurance company may deny a claim if the home in unoccupied and the homeowner does not have this additional coverage.

While each insurance policy is different, for many people, being away from a residence means extra coverage is necessary. One way to eliminate this extra coverage is to have a home-watch company look after your home while you are gone. A home-watch company makes sure your house is being checked on frequently.

It is important that you talk with your insurance company to understand how frequently the company should visit to be certain you are covered.

Peace of mind while you are away

We’ve all been there.

You leave your home and feel like you forgot something. Did you lock the door?

Did you check all the windows?

You forgot the trash. While you could call a neighbor to handle these things for you, you hate to bother them – or you are new to the area and not sure who to call. This is yet another benefit of a home-watch company.

Many of these simple checks are performed during a routine inspection and will provide you with the peace of mind knowing that the home is safe.

Nautilus Home Management has more than a decade of experience in home-watch services. To learn more, call 843-647-6224.