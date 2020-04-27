Help For Those Who Are Hurting

By Mary Ferri for The Island Eye News

Readers of The Island Eye News will be familiar with the blue and white ad posted in the paper over several years, proclaiming “Helping Parishioners and Islanders since 1989” and listing the phone number for the Stella Maris Society of St. Vincent de Paul, or “SVdP.”

Like East Cooper Community Outreach, this local charity was established after the devastation of Hurricane Hugo. The Stella Maris chapter is part of an international organization founded in the mid-1800s and helps not only church members but anyone in need living on Isle of Palms or Sullivan’s Island.

Knowing the impact that the COVID-19 shutdown is having on the many service and tourismrelated workers here on the islands, the St. Vincent de Paul board has adapted its procedures to speed the process to provide aid. It is hoped that employers will get this information to employees who might live elsewhere as well.

People who need assistance can call the 24-hour helpline to leave contact information. Calls are returned within a day, and interviews will be conducted by phone. All interactions are kept confidential. Because of the health crisis, arrangements will be made for pickup of grocery or gas cards, or, for those with greater needs, for online or phone-in assistance with one or two key bills. The degree of help is limited because the full extent of financial damage to our community is not yet known. The society will distribute its assets to help as many people as possible.

Interviews include some basic questions about callers’ financial circumstances, so the volunteers can determine the nature of their requests and resources.

“We won’t be able to wipe out a client’s debt, but we could help reduce the amount owed and avoid some late fees accruing before things open up again,” explained President Jan Visser. “We give out grocery and gas gift cards, if that is the need, but we don’t give out cash. We arrange direct payments of part or all of the various bills that we do cover.”

The Stella Maris chapter has a constantly updated library of local, state and national resources to deal with a wide variety of problems. The chapter cooperates with these agencies and can often help guide clients through the application process. Since each chapter covers a defined geographical area, references to other St. Vincent de Paul groups in greater Charleston will be provided to callers who don’t live on Sullivan’s Island or Isle of Palms. Besides geography, the only qualifying criteria are demonstrated need of our aid and a valid ID.

A list of additional chapters has been printed and is being given to island business owners for employees who might be impacted by the quarantine. The 24-hour helpline for the Stella Maris Society of St. Vincent de Paul is 843-814-1229. If you misplace this article, just find an old copy of The Island Eye News: It will be right there in blue and white.